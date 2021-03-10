Moon race heats up as Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

As Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to set up an international lunar research station, let's take a look at the new race to the Moon with Nokia even working with NASA to give it a 4G network.

China's leap

China's National Space Administration and Russia's Roscosmos want to build a "complex of experimental research facilities" either on the Moon or in its orbit.

President Xi Jinping has put China's "space dream" into overdrive, with a crewed space station planned for next year.

The unmanned Chang'e-4 rocket landed on the far side of the Moon in 2019, with another robot mission to the near side raising the Chinese flag there last year.

That moonshot brought rock and soil samples back to Earth in December, the first time that has been done in more than four decades.

The last lunar lander was put there by the Russians in 1976.

(Photograph:AFP)