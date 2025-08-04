From The King and the Clown to Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Lee Joon-gi has come a long way in his acting journey. Here are the best performances by the South Korean actor.
South Korean actor Lee Joon-gi gained recognition after featuring in the film The King and the Clown. His versatility in acting, be it any genre, ie, historical, action, and romantic, has caught the attention of netizens. Let's check out a few of his iconic performances in K-dramas.
The show tells the story of Detective Cha Ji-Won, who marries Baek Hee-Sung, and later they have a daughter. While he seems like a committed family man, they are unaware that he is far from something, what he is showing to be in front of themselves.
The tragic love story showcases the story of Ha-jin, who travels 1000 years back in time and lands in the era of the Goryeo Dynasty as a young girl named Hae-soo. However, Ha-jin is now trapped in another person's body and becomes involved in a power struggle against various vicious contenders to the throne.
It tells the story of Lawyer Bong Sang Pil, who establishes his firm and hires a problematic attorney, Ha Jae Yi. They work together to fight injustice while searching for clues pointing to his mother's murderer.
The thriller movie tells the story of two clowns, who are arrested for satirizing the king, and can have a reprieve if they can make him laugh.
The movie revolves around a man named Min Kim, who is on a mission to find the beautiful woman named Nanae Sasaki after returning to Japan, who captured his heart.
The show revolves around Yang-sun, a girl who cross-dresses to earn money, and meets a mysterious scholar, Sung-yeol, who is a guardian vampire. He asks Yang-sun to find a memorandum that has the secret to killing his enemy, Gwi. It is based on the manhwa of the same name written by Jo Joo-hee and illustrated by Han Seung-hee.