/Mojtaba Khamenei unconscious in Qom: Back-and-forth continues on Supreme Leader's condition and location

Mojtaba Khamenei's location and condition have remained a mystery, and a new report now claims that he is unconscious and not in a condition to run the country. This comes after a video showed him walking into a war room.
According to a new intelligence memo, Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader of Iran, is "unconscious" and not in a condition to run the country. He is being treated for a "severe" medical condition in the city of Qom, the assessment based on American and Israeli intelligence states. Mojtaba has not once been seen in public since being named the new Ayatollah after Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the US-Israel strikes on February 28.
The Iranian regime has insisted that Khamenei is fine and only sustained an injury to his leg in the strikes that killed his father and much of his family, including his sister and mother. The diplomatic memo, shared with Gulf allies and seen by The Times, presents a different picture. It reads, "Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime."
American and Israeli intelligence are believed to have known about Khamenei's whereabouts for some time now. However, his location has remained a mystery. At one point, some reports even suggested that he was flown to Russia for treatment. It is unclear whether his current condition is because of the first injury he sustained on February 28 or if he was at the receiving end of another attack.
Despite never making a public appearance, two statements have been released in Mojtaba's name during the war. In a state televised address, someone read out a statement attributed to him in which he warned the US and Israel of continued aggression and also hit out at Gulf countries for housing American bases. The state channel even released a video on Monday showing him analysing a map of an Israeli nuclear power plant inside a war room. However, the video was later confirmed to be AI-generated.
One report claimed that Mojtaba was in a coma. The Sun claimed, quoting a source, that the new Supreme Leader was unconscious. However, hours later, Iran released the first televised address that supposedly came from Mojtaba. The report stated that he had lost a leg in an airstrike and was in a critical condition. He was also said to have suffered serious stomach or liver damage.
A leaked audio from the February 28 strikes accessed by The Telegraph revealed that Mojtaba escaped death by mere minutes. On Saturday morning, Ali Khamenei's son was with him and left him "to do something" when the missiles rained down on the palace. “God’s will was that Mojtaba had to go out to the yard to do something and then return,” Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol for Khamenei’s office, could be heard saying.
Reports suggest that the holy city of Qom is being prepared for the burial of Ali Khamenei and his family members. A large mausoleum is being built, with space for more than one grave, suggesting that his family members will be buried alongside the late Ayatollah.