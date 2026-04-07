/Mojtaba Khamenei unconscious in Qom: Back-and-forth continues on Supreme Leader's condition and location

According to a new intelligence memo, Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader of Iran, is "unconscious" and not in a condition to run the country. He is being treated for a "severe" medical condition in the city of Qom, the assessment based on American and Israeli intelligence states. Mojtaba has not once been seen in public since being named the new Ayatollah after Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the US-Israel strikes on February 28.