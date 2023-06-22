Modi, Biden exchange valuable gifts during White House dinner

| Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi exchanged valuable gifts with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, June 21 at the White House. President Biden and First Lady also hosted an intimate dinner for PM Modi, who is presently on a state visit to the USA. Let us take a look at the gifts exchanged between the two leaders.

Customized gift box for US President

PM Modi gifted a customized box to US President Biden. A special sandalwood box was crafted by a master craftsman in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood was sourced from Mysore, Karnataka. The box which had ten donation options had intricately crafted flora and fauna patterns.

(Photograph: WION )

Das Danam or Ten Donations

During 'Sahasra Poorna Chandrodayam' celebrations, there is a custom of Das Danam or donations of 10 different kinds, which include - Gaudaan (cow), Bhudaan (land), Tildaan (sesame seeds), Hiranyadaan (gold), Ajyadaan (ghee or clarified butter), Dhaanyadaan (food grains), Vastradaan (clothes), Guddaan (jaggery), Raupyadaan (silver) and Lavandaan (salt).

(Photograph: WION )

Sacred gifts

The box contains the idol of Lord Ganesha, a Hindu deity. It also contains a diya (oil lamp), which holds a sacred place in Hindu household. Both the idol and the diya have been handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

(Photograph: WION )

Silver and Gold coins

The box also contains 99.5% pure and hallmarked silver coin that has been aesthetically crafted by Rajasthan artisans and is offered as Raupyadaan (donation of silver). Besides the silver coin, it also contains 24K pure and hallmarked gold coin that is offered as Hiranyadaan (donation of gold). The gold coin has also been handcrafted by Rajasthan artisans.

(Photograph: WION )

Other gifts

The box also contains til or white sesame seeds sourced from Tamil Nadu, offered for Tildaan (donation of sesame seeds), and Lavan or salt from Gujarat which is offered for Lavandaan (donation of salt).

(Photograph: WION )

US President's gifts for PM Modi

While PM Modi presented gifts to US President and the First Lady, the Bidens too gave valuable gifts to PM Modi.

(Photograph: WION )

White House's gifts for PM Modi

The White House presented PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th-century. PM Modi also received a vintage American camera, a hardcover book on American wildlife photography and an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kotak camera.

(Photograph: WION )