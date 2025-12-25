LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Modern gunships: Top 7 deadliest weapons carried by modern attack helicopters

Modern gunships: Top 7 deadliest weapons carried by modern attack helicopters

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 17:14 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 17:14 IST

Modern attack helicopters deploy diverse arsenals for precision strikes. From the standard AGM-114 Hellfire and long-range Spike NLOS to rapid-fire 30mm cannons, these advanced systems define aerial warfare. Here are seven of the most lethal weapons deployed.

The Anti-Tank Standard AGM-114 Hellfire Missile
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Anti-Tank Standard AGM-114 Hellfire Missile

As per the report from Lockheed Martin, this laser-guided missile is the primary anti-tank weapon for NATO helicopters like the Apache. It strikes armoured targets with high precision from ranges up to eight kilometres away.

Extreme Range Strikes Spike NLOS Missile
2 / 7
(Photograph: Rafael)

Extreme Range Strikes Spike NLOS Missile

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems states that the Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) variant engages targets up to 32 kilometres away. Pilots use a real-time video link to guide the weapon to its target accurately without seeing it directly.

Hitting Moving Targets
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Hitting Moving Targets

Brimstone Missile Designed for use by the Royal Air Force, MBDA Systems notes this missile uses millimetric radar to track fast-moving vehicles autonomously. It can be fired in salvos to destroy multiple armoured targets simultaneously in seconds.

Close Combat Power M230 30mm Chain Gun
4 / 7
(Photograph: Boeing.com)

Close Combat Power M230 30mm Chain Gun

Mounted primarily on the AH-64 Apache, Northrop Grumman confirms this automatic cannon fires 30mm explosive rounds at 625 shots per minute. It is used mainly for engaging infantry and light vehicles at close ranges.

The Next Generation Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM)
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Next Generation Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM)

According to US Army reports, JAGM replaces older Hellfire variants with a new dual-mode seeker system. It combines laser and radar guidance to hit stationary or moving targets even in adverse weather or obscured battlefield conditions.

Supersonic Russian Threat 9K121 Vikhr Missile
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Supersonic Russian Threat 9K121 Vikhr Missile

The Russian TASS news agency reports that this supersonic missile is the primary long-range armament for the Ka-52 helicopter. It uses laser-beam riding guidance to engage ground armour at ranges up to 10 kilometres.

Smart Rocket Conversion APKWS Laser-Guided Rocket
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Smart Rocket Conversion APKWS Laser-Guided Rocket

BAE Systems explains that this Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System adds a laser-guidance kit to standard unguided Hydra 70 rockets. This converts affordable area-suppression weapons into precise munitions suitable for urban environments.

Trending Photo

‘8,164 kilograms of explosive’: These are the most powerful non-nuclear weapons ever built and their destructive impact
7

‘8,164 kilograms of explosive’: These are the most powerful non-nuclear weapons ever built and their destructive impact

Christmas 2025: This is how the world celebrated christmas
12

Christmas 2025: This is how the world celebrated christmas

The year of Taylor Swift: From engagement to 'The Life of a Showgirl' and beyond
6

The year of Taylor Swift: From engagement to 'The Life of a Showgirl' and beyond

‘Surprise Attack’: Stealth weapons that can strike without warning and why they are so dangerous
7

‘Surprise Attack’: Stealth weapons that can strike without warning and why they are so dangerous

Yearender 2025: 5 stunning hat-tricks in world cricket across formats, you won't believe who is at no.3
5

Yearender 2025: 5 stunning hat-tricks in world cricket across formats, you won't believe who is at no.3