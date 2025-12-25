/Modern gunships: Top 7 deadliest weapons carried by modern attack helicopters

Modern attack helicopters deploy diverse arsenals for precision strikes. From the standard AGM-114 Hellfire and long-range Spike NLOS to rapid-fire 30mm cannons, these advanced systems define aerial warfare. Here are seven of the most lethal weapons deployed.
As per the report from Lockheed Martin, this laser-guided missile is the primary anti-tank weapon for NATO helicopters like the Apache. It strikes armoured targets with high precision from ranges up to eight kilometres away.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems states that the Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) variant engages targets up to 32 kilometres away. Pilots use a real-time video link to guide the weapon to its target accurately without seeing it directly.
Brimstone Missile Designed for use by the Royal Air Force, MBDA Systems notes this missile uses millimetric radar to track fast-moving vehicles autonomously. It can be fired in salvos to destroy multiple armoured targets simultaneously in seconds.
Mounted primarily on the AH-64 Apache, Northrop Grumman confirms this automatic cannon fires 30mm explosive rounds at 625 shots per minute. It is used mainly for engaging infantry and light vehicles at close ranges.
According to US Army reports, JAGM replaces older Hellfire variants with a new dual-mode seeker system. It combines laser and radar guidance to hit stationary or moving targets even in adverse weather or obscured battlefield conditions.
The Russian TASS news agency reports that this supersonic missile is the primary long-range armament for the Ka-52 helicopter. It uses laser-beam riding guidance to engage ground armour at ranges up to 10 kilometres.
BAE Systems explains that this Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System adds a laser-guidance kit to standard unguided Hydra 70 rockets. This converts affordable area-suppression weapons into precise munitions suitable for urban environments.