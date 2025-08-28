/Milky Way’s monster black hole spins at near light speed and it’s pointed straight at Earth

The alignment indicates that the light we observe is dominated by extremely hot electrons within the accretion disk, rather than by a powerful jet, as is often the case in other galaxies. This discovery not only clarifies the dominant emission mechanisms around Sagittarius A* but also provides a rare opportunity to test theories of black hole physics under favourable conditions. The study’s findings also contrast with earlier work on M87*, the first black hole ever imaged, which appears to have a retrograde spin opposite to the flow of its infalling gas, possibly the result of a past galactic merger.

