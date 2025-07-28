/MiG‑21, Mirage III and Su‑22: The world’s 7 ancient fighter jets that refuse to retire

First flown in 1955 and entering service in 1959, the Soviet‑designed MiG‑21 remains operational in air forces including India, Croatia and several African nations. Its slender delta wing, top speed exceeding Mach 2 and relatively low operating cost made it the backbone of many Cold War‑era fleets. In India, the MiG‑21 notably achieved victories in the 1971 Indo‑Pakistan War and has undergone multiple upgrades to extend its service life. However, IAF is planning to retire the ageing fleet by September 2025.

