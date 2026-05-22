/'Last 12 months left': Microsoft's AI CEO puts all white collar jobs on notice

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has issued one of the most direct and time-bound predictions in the history of artificial intelligence: white-collar jobs, specifically those performed sitting at a computer, will be fully automated by AI within the next 12 to 18 months. Speaking to the Financial Times in early 2026, Suleyman stated with conviction that AI systems will achieve human-level performance on most, if not all, professional tasks within that window. The prediction is not speculative — it is grounded in the accelerating pace of AI model development, rising computing power, and the rapid deployment of agentic AI systems already being tested inside major corporations. For millions of knowledge workers globally, the clock is now ticking.