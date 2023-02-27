Mexicans take to streets to oppose government's electoral overhaul

Over 500,000 people turned out in Mexico City to protest government's moves to shrink the electoral authority. The protestors said that the changes were a threat to democracy. The mega-protests appeared largest so far against Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Supporting National Electorate Institute

A person takes part in a protest in support of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to reform the electoral authority.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Demostrators came out in large numbers to oppose reforms.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Hundreds of thousands on street

Organisers of the protest said that over 500,000 people had taken to streets for the protests.

(Photograph: Reuters )

President denies democracy will weaken

Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is claiming that the overhauls would not weaken democracy in the country.

(Photograph: Reuters )

People in no mood to listen

The current popular mood of the public doesn't indicate that citizens are likely to believe the president.

(Photograph: Reuters )