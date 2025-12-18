/Meta launches new AR glasses with live language translation

Meta has launched the Ray-Ban Meta Display, smart glasses priced at $799 that feature a heads-up display for live translation. Supporting six languages, they project captions into the user's view and use a neural wristband for gesture control, aiming to make cross-language communication.
Meta’s ‘Game-Changing’ AR Glasses Ray-Ban Meta Display Launch Meta has unveiled the Ray-Ban Meta Display, a new set of smart glasses featuring a built-in heads-up display. Virtual Reality News reports these glasses, priced at $799, bring augmented reality features like live translation directly to consumers in 2025.
Breaking Language Barriers Live Real-Time Audio & Text The standout feature is live language translation, which works two ways: you hear translated audio through open-ear speakers, or see text captions projected right before your eyes. This allows for seamless conversations without looking at a phone screen.
Six Languages Supported at Launch From Spanish to German According to Slator, the system currently supports translation between English and six key languages: Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Portuguese. Meta plans to add more language packs in future software updates to expand global usability.
Seeing Captions in Thin Air High-Res Micro-Display The glasses use a tiny but powerful 600x600 pixel display that projects bright green text into your field of view. Tom's Guide notes the screen hits 5,000 nits of brightness, making translation captions readable even in direct sunlight.
Controlled by Your Nervous System The Neural Wristband Users control the translation interface using a revolutionary "Neural Band" worn on the wrist. This device detects tiny muscle movements, letting you scroll through captions or dismiss notifications with subtle finger gestures instead of voice commands
Hearing Clearly in Noise ‘Conversation Focus’ AI To ensure accurate translations in busy places, a new "Conversation Focus" feature amplifies the voice of the person you are facing. This AI noise cancellation filters out background chatter, ensuring the glasses catch every word for translation.
A Glimpse of the Future Orion Prototype Teased While the Ray-Ban Display is for sale, Meta also revealed "Orion," a holographic AR prototype. CNET reports Orion offers a wider 70-degree view and full holographic avatars, though it remains a research device for now, paving the way for future tech.