Met Gala Worst dressed celebrities: Stars who failed to impress with their fashion choices

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

The biggest night of fashion returned with all its glitz and glamour to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on its traditional date - the first Monday of May. The night saw the presence of A-listers from around the world who stepped outside in their fashion best as they paid tribute to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. But like every year, this time also some stars disappointed us with their experiments with their sartorial choice. Here are our picks:

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is known for her best fashion looks, and this year she stepped out wearing a Chanel pink silk tulle dress. Nevertheless, her dress was looking nice, but her look was not Met Gala worthy.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa was one of the co-chairs of this year's Met Gala, and her look should be something striking and different. For this year's fashion night, Lipa opted for a Chanel white and black ballgown. The same gown Claudia Schiffer wore for the fall 1992 couture collection and undoubtedly Lipa's choice was unique. But her dress failed to impress.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Padro Pascal

Padro Pascal came dressed in a daring outfit that surely made several heads turn. His red-hot outfit featured a shirt and a tie paired with short black pants. He added extra glam to his tuxedo look with an overcoat and completed his look with black boots. The look that he might have thought would become one of the best dresses of this season, unfortunately, landed on the worst list.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Cara Delevingne

We have seen several times how in the name of fashion, celebrities step out wearing anything, and this year, Cara Delevingne has done something like this. As a tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld, Cara wore his iconic white shirt with silvery blue hair, and it was a befitting homage. But if we talk about her appearance, which featured a white shirt with a long trail paired with boots and a lot of jewellery, It failed to excite us.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose stepped onto the red carpet wearing a striking neon dress with a fur hood by Joseph Altuzarra. But her dress, with a broad neckline and odd design, was underwhelming.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Michaela Coel

It's high time when celebrities should stop wearing this heavily embellished gown. Michaela Coel showed up at the fashion gala wearing a dress from Schiaparelli. From top to bottom, her brown, see-through gown was covered in over 130,000 crystals. Her look was something that has become very common on the red carpet these days.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Olivia Wilde

We don't know what inspired Olivia Wilde to wear this dress to an event like the Met Gala. Honouring Karl Lagerfeld's 40-year-old design, Chloé wore an off-white Chloe frock that featured a stomach cutout. Her dress was too subtle for an event like this.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Cardi B

Cardi B is known for her dramatic red-carpet appearances. At the Met Gala 2023, the crooner donned two different looks at the extravagant event, but this time she failed to impress with both looks. Her main look was a black ballgown by Chenpeng Studio, which featured a white shirt, a tie, and gloves. Over the years, Cardi was one of the celebs who stood out with her sartorial choices, but this year's tuxedo gown failed to impress us.

(Photograph: Twitter )