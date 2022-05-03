Met Gala 2022 red carpet: Stars kicked off the fashion's biggest night in style

Updated: May 03, 2022, 11:06 AM(IST)

The night was full of stars! After facing so many halts in the last two years, Met Gala finally returned to its traditional date - the first Monday of May. This year's event might feel a little early as it's happening just eight months after 2021's event held in September. 

Celebrities kicked off this year's event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in their fashion best. Following this year's theme, stars walked in vintage outfits with a little pinch of a modern world. 

Keep scrolling to check out more photos from the mega event. 

View in App

Gigi Hadid

Keeping the theme in mind, Gigi Hadid was stunned in a maroon latex corset Versace suit, accompanied by a silk jacket that took her look to the next level. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is a black beauty! Jenner made head turns in a shinny jaw-dropping two pieces dress featuring a long skirt with a long train and sheer top. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Billie Eilish

Sticking to this year's theme of 'Gilded Glamour', Billie Eilish made her return to the famed Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2022 Met Gala's red carpet by dressing in a silky corset gown.

The 'Happier Than Ever' singer's pale champagne-coloured gown was from Gucci and while talking about it to a fashion magazine she stated that her ensemble was crafted entirely out of existing materials and excess fabric, in order to avoid creating any waste while crafting the dress. Billie had worn sustainable fashion even last year to promote zero wastage. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Host of the night Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively looked aww-dorable together. Blake looked stunning in a glittering bronze-coloured Versace dress, meanwhile, Ryan was looking dapper in black tuxedo with white shirt. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Natasha Poonawalla

Amid a bevvy of gowns and dresses, Indian entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla turned heads in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree at fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala 2022.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met Gala debut together as a couple. As always, Kim stunned everyone with her look blond hair look. This year, Kardashian walked the red carpet in a sparkling golden gown of legendary actress Marilyn Monroe.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Soon to be parents again Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walked hand in hands on the red carpet. 

Flaunting her baby bump, Sophie was looking breathtaking in a black gown featuring long sleeves. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas was looking dapper in black and white suit. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello gave all of us a princess vibe at the Met Gala red carpet. The 'Senorita' singer was looking stunning in a white colour gown by designer Prabal Gurung.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Kiss at the Met Gala! Following their trend, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave us a ample of PDA moments. The much in love couple looked  stylish in their white and black outfits. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Cardi B

After skipping a string of events, Cardi B is back with her red carpet fashion that we were waiting for so long. The mom of two shined in a golden Versace gown made of gold chains and featured Versace symbol all over the dress. Apart from her dress, she accessorised her look with the big chains.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Read in App