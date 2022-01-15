Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's PDA-filled passionate romance in pics

It didn’t happen overnight but it sure seemed like. We are talking about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as the two revealed that they have gotten engaged and are serious about their much-in-public romance. The world only knew after ‘Bloody Valentine’ music video came out and the two sizzled with chemistry and oomph. From interviews to red carpets, dinner outings and award ceremonies, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been killing it with their bold looks and loved up pictures.

Here’s tracing their journey of romance:
 

When it all started

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made heads turn when they were first spotted together enjoying dinner dates. It started in June 2020. 

In July 2020, the couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie 'Midnight in the Switchglass'.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Instagram official!

Megan and MGK became Instagram official in July 2020 when Machine Gun Kelly posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..." while Megan captioned her first Insta picture with him as, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

(Photograph:Instagram)

Music video together

A month before they started making their outings public, MGK and Megan were seen together in a music video. The rapper released the music video for his song 'My Bloody Valentine' in which the actress stars. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Red carpet official

The couple made their romance official on the red carpet when they walked decked up looking fashionable at the American Music Awards. This is the same month when Megan filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband Brian Austin Green. She has three sons with Brian.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Double date

The couple made quite a buzz when they went on a double date with Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker. The couple shared their date pictures on social media which went viral. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Glamming up the red carpet

The couple once again rocked some bold looks at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles when they wore pink and silver and twinned in their own sweet way. The actress wore faux silver nails with pink bustier jumpsuit for the event. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Heating up the Billboard Awards

It got heated up at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles when the couple brought their A-game to the red carpet. Their appearance was one of the most extreme PDA moments of 2021 award season. While Fox wore a black Mugler cut out dress, Kelly complemented her in an open black suit and Mikimoto x Comme des Garçons Akoya pearl necklace. His tongue was black, too, in one of the evening's big surprise fashion statements.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Romance on stage

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appeared onstage during the rocker's show at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana and upped their romance. Megan Fox wore a black crop top, blue jeans and black heels as she proudly stood by her boyfriend's side. Kelly opted for a tight black shirt and stylish pants as he sang several songs, including "I Think I'm Okay" for the crowd.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Wild appearance at the MTV Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were the stars of Sunday's 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, with daring red carpet looks and attention-attracting spectacle. Fox wore a sheer Mugler gown with crystals over an embellished thong and nude corset bra on the red carpet for Kelly's VMA debut. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Engaged!

Megan Fox announced her engagement to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on her Instagram handle. The actress shared a video in which Machine Gun proposed with an engagement ring. Sharing the video, Megan wrote: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," in the caption.

(Photograph:Instagram)

