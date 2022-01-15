Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's PDA-filled passionate romance in pics

It didn’t happen overnight but it sure seemed like. We are talking about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as the two revealed that they have gotten engaged and are serious about their much-in-public romance. The world only knew after ‘Bloody Valentine’ music video came out and the two sizzled with chemistry and oomph. From interviews to red carpets, dinner outings and award ceremonies, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been killing it with their bold looks and loved up pictures.
Here’s tracing their journey of romance: