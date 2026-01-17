/Meet top 5 Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand

From Jasprit Bumrah to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand. This list also includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most T20I wickets against New Zealand. In 10 matches, Bumrah has picked up 12 wickets at a bowling average of 19.33.
Yuzvendra Chahal is second-highest wicket-taker for India against Kiwis, with 11 wickets in 14 T20I matches. He has also maintained an economy rate of 7.84.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, is third on this list. He played 11 T20Is against New Zealand and has picked up nine wickets at a bowling average of 33.88 and an economy of 8.02.
India star pacer Arshdeep Singh is fourth on this list with nine wickets in five T20I matches against the Kiwis. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fifth on this list with nine wickets in 13 T20I matches. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.