/Meet top 5 batters with most ducks in IPL history

From Rohit Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, here's a look at the top five batters with most ducks in IPL history. This list also includes Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik and Rashid Khan.
Rohit Sharma ended Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign on an unwanted note, falling for a four-ball duck to Jofra Archer superb outswinger at the Wankhede Stadium on May 24. The dismissal took him to 19 ducks in IPL history, equalling Glenn Maxwell at the top of the list.
Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell shares the unwanted record with Rohit Sharma, but has reached it in fewer innings (141 compared to Rohit’s 281). Known for his high-risk batting, Maxwell’s aggressive approach can turn matches single-handedly, but it also often leads to early dismissals when it doesn’t.
Sunil Narine is next on the list with 18 ducks in 202 matches. Overall, the all-rounder has featured for multiple IPL teams and has scored 1,820 runs at an average of 17.50.
The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has also recorded 18 ducks in IPL history. Karthik has been a part of several franchises, including Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RCB.
The Afghan leg-spinner is among the most consistent bowlers but has struggled with the bat, recording 16 ducks. He has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.