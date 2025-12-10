/Meet top 5 batters with highest ODI scores in 2025, check who tops the list

As we near the end of 2025, it's time we take a look at batters who scored the most runs in an innings in a match this year.
Scotland’s George Munsey is the highest individual scorer in an inning this year. Against the Netherlands during the ICC WC League Two game, the left-handed opener smashed his career-best 191 while batting first, helping his team put on a massive 369 for six in 50 overs. They, however, failed to defend the total as the Netherlands won the match by four wickets.
Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran is second on this list, having scored a brilliant 177 against England during the Champions Trophy clash earlier in February. Batting first, Afghanistan scored 325/7, beating England narrowly by eight runs.
West Indies’ newest batting star, Keacy Carty, sits in third place, hitting 170 against Ireland in Dublin. The right-handed batter slammed 15 fours and eight sixes in his marathon knock, helping his team post a massive 385/7. West Indies won the match by 195 runs.
Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett also made it to this marquee list. Against Ireland during a home game in Harare, Brian hit a brilliant 169 batting first, scoring more than half of the team’s total. The hosts won the match by 49 runs.
The most high-profile name on this list is that of England batting giant Joe Root. Against West Indies in Cardiff, Root whacked 166 while chasing, helping the hosts win the match by three wickets. The right-hander scored 21 fours and two sixes in his match-winning outing.