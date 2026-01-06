LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters fastest to 25,000 international runs

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 06, 2026, 16:40 IST | Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 16:40 IST

Explore the top 5 batters who became the fastest to score 25,000 international runs, showcasing unmatched consistency, skill, and match-winning performances across all formats of cricket.

Virat Kohli – 549 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli – 549 matches

Virat Kohli rewrote history by becoming the fastest to 25,000 international runs. His hunger for runs, sharp fitness, and match-winning knocks across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is defines a career built on consistency, pressure performances, and an unmatched drive to dominate every format. Additionally, Virat only plays ODIs and has retired from the other two formats.

Sachin Tendulkar – 577 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar – 577 matches

Sachin Tendulkar’s journey to 25,000 runs reflects longevity and greatness. Carrying a nation’s hopes for over two decades, he delivered runs in every condition and format. His technique, temperament, and ability to rise in big moments made him cricket’s gold standard.

Ricky Ponting – 588 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting – 588 matches

Ricky Ponting combined aggression with class on his way to 25,000 runs. A fierce competitor and proven match-winner, he scored heavily in Tests and ODIs. Ponting’s leadership, big-game centuries, and consistency made him one of Australia’s most reliable batting pillars.

Jacques Kallis – 594 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Jacques Kallis – 594 matches

Jacques Kallis was the definition of reliability. Reaching 25,000 runs through calm, controlled batting, he delivered across formats for years. Whether saving matches or winning them, Kallis’s consistency, technique, and all-round value made him one of cricket’s most complete players.

Kumar Sangakkara – 608 matches
(Photograph: Others)

Kumar Sangakkara – 608 matches

Kumar Sangakkara reached 25,000 runs with elegance and discipline. Known for his clean strokeplay and sharp cricket brain, he was a pillar for Sri Lanka in all formats. Sangakkara’s consistency, leadership, and ability to deliver under pressure set him apart.

