/Meet top 5 Australian batters with most sixes in T20Is

From Glenn Maxwell to David Warner, here's a look at the top five Australian batters with most sixes in T20Is. This list also includes Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh and Shane Watson
Australia's star all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, leads the six-hitting charts for Australia in T20Is with 148 sixes and counting in 124 matches.
Known for his fearless middle-order batting, he often turns games around with his quickfire batting.
The former Australian captain, Aaron Finch, is next on this list with 125 sixes in 103 T20I matches. He is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous batters in T20I cricket during his era.
David Warner, known for his hard-hitting batting, features third on this list with 122 sixes in 110 T20I matches. During his time, he enjoyed taking on bowlers early, setting the tone with his aggressive strokeplay.
Australia's current T20I captain, Mitchell Marsh, features fourth on this list with 105 sixes and counting in 78 T20I matches. Marsh's effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in T20 cricket.
The former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, is next on this list with 83 sixes in 58 T20I matches. Watson is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in cricket during his era.