Meet top 5 all-rounders in latest ICC Test rankings 2026

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 05, 2026, 17:29 IST | Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 17:29 IST

Discover the top 5 ICC Test all-rounders in 2026, rated for their exceptional batting, bowling, and match-winning abilities, shaping the balance of Test cricket and making a major impact in the longest format.

Ravindra Jadeja (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Ravindra Jadeja tops the ICC Test all-rounders rankings in 2026 with a rating of 455. His left-arm spin, sharp fielding, and dependable lower-order runs continue to make him India’s most complete red-ball cricketer.

Marco Jansen (South Africa)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Marco Jansen (South Africa)

Marco Jansen’s rapid rise continues in 2026 as he sits second in the ICC Test all-rounders rankings with a rating of 344. The tall left-armer offers bounce, control, and crucial runs, adding perfect balance to South Africa’s Test side.

Ben Stokes (England)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ben Stokes (England)

Ben Stokes remains England’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket in 2026. Ranked third with an ICC all-rounder rating of 316, his ability to turn games with bat or ball keeps him among the modern greats.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz continues his rise in the ICC Test all-rounders rankings in 2026. With a rating of 299, the Bangladeshi all-rounder delivers consistency through disciplined off-spin and timely runs in the middle order.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Mitchell Starc completes the top five in the ICC Test all-rounders rankings in 2026 with a rating of 293. His left-arm pace, wicket-taking spells, and useful lower-order batting remain vital to Australia’s Test setup.

