Meet the actors who’ll be taking over Netflix next year - Tabu, Anushka Sharma and more

| Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 04:21 PM IST

2022 has been a year filled with exciting genres and stellar performers to entertain us on screen and transport us into a world where we live, breathe and talk films. WIth all that Netflix offered this year we hold our hopes high as we move towards a new year to see the new talents and the fresh slate of content coming up in 2023.



Let's take a walk down 2023 to see the faces that will be making their way on screen with Netflix debuts!

Anushka Sharma in 'Chakda Xpress'

An actress who has always had an inclination towards bringing offbeat stories and underrepresented characters. Anushka Sharma is once again all set to venture into a biopic on Jhulan Goswami, regarded as one of the fastest women bowlers of all time and arguably India’s most successful woman in cricket.

mission majnu

The actor who has time and again proved to be everyone’s favourite with his films, is all set to deliver a patriotic story of a spy who played a crucial role in saving the nation from a dangerous attack. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent, yet again stealing the hearts of the entire nation with the espionage thriller.

Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma

Time and again Jaideep Ahlawat has proved his impeccable acting skills and comedy timing in challenging roles so far. In 2023, we will see the actor bringing back his A game, while sharing screen with Vijay Verma and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed works, currently Untitled Sujoy Ghosh film based on Devotion of Suspect X.



Vijay Verma: One of the most acclaimed actors Vijay Verma - who brings his own set of acting skills that set him apart. In 2023, Vijay is all set to be seen in the anticipated film adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed works, currently Untitled Sujoy Ghosh film based on Devotion of Suspect X.



Kareena Kapoor Khan: The diva of all things Bollywood and drama, is set to surprise her fans and mark her screening debut with a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino’s most acclaimed works, currently Untitled Sujoy Ghosh film based on Devotion of Suspect X.

Abhay Deol

Marking his screening debut with Netflix, Abhay Deol will be seen playing the role of Shekhar Krishnamurthy in the documentary series 'Trial By Fire'. The story follows the unfortunate incident that took place in June 1997 and saw the loss of 59 victims and 100 injured film-goers as a fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in South Delhi. The actor is ready to deliver a challenging role from a story as real as day - A father who will be fighting to get justice for the lives of his kids lost in the tragedy, with his wife, played by Rajshri Deshpande in the film.



Rajshri Deshpande: Playing the role of a mother - Neelam Krishnamurthy, that loses her kids to a fire tragedy, a woman that was shattered but still stood strong with her husband for a fight for the lost of many lives along with the lives of their own kids, Rajshri Deshpande brings back on screen the story and struggles of a woman who has seen too much pain and still ready to wage war for justice. Coming to Netflix on 13th January, Trial By Fire will be an intense documentary series, with Abhay Deol playing the role of Shekhar Krishnamurthy, Neelam’s husband.

Dulquer Salman

2023 will see the B-town's latest heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan on screen with 'Guns and Gulaabs' arriving on netflix. The film will showcase the actor with seven tremendously colourful years in the Indian film industry now playing the role of a cop in the comedy crime thriller. Inspired by the 'Misfits of the World', the series mixes the nostalgic tales of romance, of the 90s, with crime.





Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi (Khufiya):

With 'Khufiya', we await to see Tabu with her exceptional acting skills and her prowess as Krishna Mehra in ‘Khufiya’. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel “Escape to Nowhere” by Amar Bhushan.



The trained dance and actor Wamiqa Gabbi is ready to bring her charm and acting skills to Netflix in Vishal Bhardwaj’s directed Khufiyam - a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets.





Konkana Sen Sharma

With a plethora of offbeat films in her kitty, she has always proved that her acting skills are par excellence, bringing her experience and skills to Netflix, Konkana is ready to portray her role of Swathy Shetty, in the dark comedy thriller.

Rana Daggubati

One of those actors known for possessing the combo of impeccable acting skills and good looks, Ranna Duggabati is ready to set 2023 on fire by his upcoming role in Rana Naidu, whose life is turned upside down when his estranged father – Venkatesh, who is also his real life uncle – returns from prison is gritty to say the least.



Venkatesh: The actor who has dominated the acting sphere of south is on his way to ablaze screens with his role in Netflix’s upcoming Rana Naidu. The actor will be seen playing the role of father to his real life nephew Rana Daggubati

Sanya Malhotra

The versatile actor who seems to be carving a legacy with the role she chooses, Sanya Malhotra will be a part of another comedy riot on Netflix, as Kathal comes to screens in 2023 , helmed by Sanya Malhotra as a young and earnest police officer on the hunt for the prized Kathals. The film is a comedy drama film written by Ashok Mishra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra,



