Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Meet INS Tamal: A Russian-built stealth frigate equipped with India's BrahMos missile! Know its features, firepower and capabilities

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

INS Tamal is the sister ship of INS Tushil, which was delivered in December 2024. Both the vessels are part of a 2016 India-Russia defence agreement involving four frigates

Default Avatar
Authored by: Subhadra Srivastava
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

INS Tamal is the sister ship of INS Tushil, which was delivered in December 2024. Both the vessels are part of a 2016 India-Russia defence agreement involving four frigates

Subhadra Srivastava profile image
by Subhadra Srivastava
by Subhadra Srivastava
ship
1/7

Strengthening naval power

India will be soon commissioning INS Tamal, a 3,900-tonne advanced stealth frigate constructed in Russia under the Krivak-III class programme. Expected to be handed over to the Indian Navy in Kaliningrad by this month according to TOI, following final tests including weapons trials, INS Tamal is reportedly the final imported warship in India's naval fleet, marking a significant shift of India, towards indigenous shipbuilding.

modi putin
2/7

A powerful partnership

INS Tamal is the sister ship of INS Tushil, which was delivered in December 2024. Both the vessels are part of a 2016 India-Russia defence agreement involving four frigates—two of which were constructed at Russia's Yantar Shipyard and two being built in India’s Goa Shipyard under technology transfer.

ship
3/7

Armament: BrahMos and beyond

A key highlight of INS Tamal is its armament. The ship is well equipped with the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile system, boasting an extended range of up to 450 km. Additionally, it features the vertically-launched Shtil surface-to-air missiles and can carry Kamov-28 and Kamov-31 for anti-submarine warfare and airborne early warning. It further includes torpedoes and rocket systems, providing comprehensive combat capability across domains.

Advertisment
ship
4/7

Stealth and survivability

Tamal is carefully designed with stealth in mind, and it incorporates advanced technologies to suppress radar, infrared, and acoustic signatures. This is one of the most important feature of the frigate that allows it to operate with reduced detectability in contested environments, further enhancing its survivability in naval warfare.

ship
5/7

Helicopter capabilities

The frigate is also capable in supporting the deployment of Kamov-28 and Kamov-31 helicopters. These are multi-role aircraft that are efficient in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and airborne early warning (AEW) capabilities, broadening the ship’s surveillance and strike reach capacity.

ship
6/7

High speed and automation

With a top speed of the frigate exceeding 30 knots, INS Tamal is built for high-mobility operations. Its systems are highly automated, hence reducing crew fatigue while boosting operational efficiency and readiness during prolonged missions.

Advertisment
ship 7
7/7

Strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific

Commissioning of INS Tamal comes at a critical time amid escalating maritime tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Its blue-water capabilities are such that they position it as a central asset in India’s naval strategy, enabling one's dominance in air, surface, sub-surface, and electromagnetic warfare dimensions.

Indian Navy indian navy aircraft carrier Operation Sindoor
Subhadra Srivastava profile image
by Subhadra Srivastava
by Subhadra Srivastava
Advertisment
Subscribe