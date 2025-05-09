Meet INS Tamal: A Russian-built stealth frigate equipped with India's BrahMos missile! Know its features, firepower and capabilities

Strengthening naval power
India will be soon commissioning INS Tamal, a 3,900-tonne advanced stealth frigate constructed in Russia under the Krivak-III class programme. Expected to be handed over to the Indian Navy in Kaliningrad by this month according to TOI, following final tests including weapons trials, INS Tamal is reportedly the final imported warship in India's naval fleet, marking a significant shift of India, towards indigenous shipbuilding.
A powerful partnership
INS Tamal is the sister ship of INS Tushil, which was delivered in December 2024. Both the vessels are part of a 2016 India-Russia defence agreement involving four frigates—two of which were constructed at Russia's Yantar Shipyard and two being built in India’s Goa Shipyard under technology transfer.
Armament: BrahMos and beyond
A key highlight of INS Tamal is its armament. The ship is well equipped with the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile system, boasting an extended range of up to 450 km. Additionally, it features the vertically-launched Shtil surface-to-air missiles and can carry Kamov-28 and Kamov-31 for anti-submarine warfare and airborne early warning. It further includes torpedoes and rocket systems, providing comprehensive combat capability across domains.
Stealth and survivability
Tamal is carefully designed with stealth in mind, and it incorporates advanced technologies to suppress radar, infrared, and acoustic signatures. This is one of the most important feature of the frigate that allows it to operate with reduced detectability in contested environments, further enhancing its survivability in naval warfare.
Helicopter capabilities
The frigate is also capable in supporting the deployment of Kamov-28 and Kamov-31 helicopters. These are multi-role aircraft that are efficient in anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and airborne early warning (AEW) capabilities, broadening the ship’s surveillance and strike reach capacity.
High speed and automation
With a top speed of the frigate exceeding 30 knots, INS Tamal is built for high-mobility operations. Its systems are highly automated, hence reducing crew fatigue while boosting operational efficiency and readiness during prolonged missions.
Strategic importance in the Indo-Pacific
Commissioning of INS Tamal comes at a critical time amid escalating maritime tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Its blue-water capabilities are such that they position it as a central asset in India’s naval strategy, enabling one's dominance in air, surface, sub-surface, and electromagnetic warfare dimensions.