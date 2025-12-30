/Meet batters with most List A tons before scoring maiden ODI hundred - Indian tops the list

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad (18) tops the list and is followed by Australia's Matthew Hayden (17), England's Wayne Larkins (15), Australia's Brad Hodge (14), and England's James Taylor (14).
India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 18 List A hundreds before scoring his first ODI hundred in his eighth 50-over game. He has the most List A hundreds before scoring an ODI ton.
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden 17 List A hundreds in 149 matches before he scored his first ODI ton in his 22nd ODI match. He held the record for most List A tons before scoring his maiden ODI ton before Gaikwad.
England's Wayne Larkins had scored 15 List A tons in 352 matches before scoring his maiden ODI hundred in his 8th career ODI. He held the record for most List A tons before an ODI hundred before Hayden and Gaikwad.
Australia's Brad Hodge also features in the list with 14 List A hundreds in 188 matches before soring his maiden ODI ton in his 15th ODI.
England's James Taylor also had scored 14 List A tons in 129 matches before scoring his maiden ODI hundred in his 21st ODI.