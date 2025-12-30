LOGIN
Meet batters with most List A tons before scoring maiden ODI hundred - Indian tops the list

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 30, 2025, 18:04 IST | Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 18:04 IST

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad (18) tops the list and is followed by Australia's Matthew Hayden (17), England's Wayne Larkins (15), Australia's Brad Hodge (14), and England's James Taylor (14).

Ruturaj Gaikwad (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (India)

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 18 List A hundreds before scoring his first ODI hundred in his eighth 50-over game. He has the most List A hundreds before scoring an ODI ton.

Matthew Hayden (Australia)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Matthew Hayden (Australia)

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden 17 List A hundreds in 149 matches before he scored his first ODI ton in his 22nd ODI match. He held the record for most List A tons before scoring his maiden ODI ton before Gaikwad.

Wayne Larkins (England)
3 / 5
(Photograph: Wisden Cricket Monthly)

Wayne Larkins (England)

England's Wayne Larkins had scored 15 List A tons in 352 matches before scoring his maiden ODI hundred in his 8th career ODI. He held the record for most List A tons before an ODI hundred before Hayden and Gaikwad.

Brad Hodge (Australia)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brad Hodge (Australia)

Australia's Brad Hodge also features in the list with 14 List A hundreds in 188 matches before soring his maiden ODI ton in his 15th ODI.

James Taylor (England)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

James Taylor (England)

England's James Taylor also had scored 14 List A tons in 129 matches before scoring his maiden ODI hundred in his 21st ODI.

