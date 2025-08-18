/Meet 6 Indian batters with most Test runs in calendar year

From Sachin Tendulkar to Sunil Gavaskar, here is the list of Indian batters with the most Test runs in a calendar year.
Like how he dominates the One-Day charts, Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of Indians with the most runs in a calendar year in Tests. Surprisingly, it was during the twilight stage of his Test career when he broke this record, hitting 1572 runs in 2010. He scored seven hundreds and five fifties in 23 innings, averaging 78.10.
The only active Indian batter on this list is rookie opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Since making his Test debut in 2023, Jaiswal has taken the cricket world by storm. In 2024, the left-handed opener smashed 1478 runs in 29 innings, averaging over 54, with three hundreds and nine fifties.
The swashbuckling Indian opener also made it to the list. Although Sehwag threatened every time he walked down to bat in any format, his Test cricket peak came in 2008, when he scored 1462 runs, including three hundreds and eight fifties. He averaged 56.23 while striking at over 85.
Sehwag also appears in the fourth spot for his batting heroics in 2010. Like his batting idol Sachin, Sehwag made inroads that year, helping India taste success in the whites. Sehwag scored 1422 runs in 25 innings, averaging above 60 and striking at 90.80.
Veteran Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar is also on this list. Having played some of the most challenging quicks during this time, Gavaskar's scoring over 1400 runs (1407) in 1979 was an achievement. The right-handed batter slammed four hundreds and eight fifties, while averaging 54.11.
The little master, Sachin Tendulkar, is sixth on this list. In 2002, Sachin scored 1392 runs, with four Test tons and five fifties to his name that year. Sachin averaged 55.68, with his highest score being 193.