/Meet 6 Indian batters with most ODI runs in calendar year

This elite includes all Indian Test captains, from Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly.
Batting God Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart for the Indian batters with the most ODI runs in a calendar year, with 1894 runs in 1998. The right-hander slammed seven centuries and nine fifties in 34 contested matches, averaging a whopping 65.31 and striking at over 100 (102.15).
Sachin’s batting partner back in the day, and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, is second on this list. In 1999, Ganguly peaked in One-Dayers, hitting 1767 runs in 41 ODIs. He hit ten fifties and four hundreds, with his highest being 183.
Rahul Sharad Dravid is next on this list. ‘The Wall’ was a superb ODI player, having also tasted enormous success in the 50-over format, coincidentally also peaking in the same year as Ganguly. In 1999, Dravid played 43 matches and scored 1761 runs, with eight fifties and six tons, while averaging above 46.
Sachin made it to the list again. In 1996, the former Indian captain collected 1611 runs from 32 ODIs, averaging above 50 (53.70), including seven hundreds and nine fifties.
The only active player on this list is Shubman Gill. The Indian opener found his Midas touch in 2023, hitting 1584 runs in 29 matches, with his best being 208. Gill smashed five centuries and almost double fifties (9), averaging 63.36 and striking at 105.45.
Like Sachin, Ganguly also made it to the list again. The attacking yet stylish opener was in the form of his life during the 99’-00’ era, hitting 1579 runs in 2000. He hit seven hundreds and six fifties in 32 contested matches, averaging 56.39 and striking at above 80.