/Meet 5 Indians fastest to 100 ODI wickets

\A look at the fastest Indian bowlers to reach 100 Test wickets, highlighting their quick rise, match-winning spells, key venues, and milestone moments that shaped India’s bowling history in the longest format of the game.
Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest Indian to take 100 Test wickets, achieving the mark in just 18 matches. He reached the milestone against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in November 2013, showing sharp spin, control, and match-winning consistency.
Erapalli Prasanna completed 100 Test wickets in 20 matches for India. He achieved the feat against Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi, in November 1969, using flight and turn to trouble batters and dominate on home conditions.
Anil Kumble reached 100 Test wickets in 21 matches, doing it against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, in October 1995. His accuracy and pace through the air made him a strong match-winner in red-ball cricket.
Pragyan Ojha picked up his 100th Test wicket in 22 matches against Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi, in March 2013. The left-arm spinner impressed with his control and consistency in Indian conditions.
Bhagwat Chandrasekhar completed 100 Test wickets in 22 matches against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, in January 1973. His unique action and sharp leg-spin made him one of India’s most dangerous bowlers of his era.