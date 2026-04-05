/Massive explosion at pro-Israel centre in the Netherlands, HAYI claims responsibility — Could it be linked to Iran's war with Israel?

Christians for Israel issued a statement and said it was “shocked,” describing the incident as part of a “worrying pattern” targeting Jewish and pro-Israeli sites across Europe. Similar incidents have taken place in the UK and Belgium amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran since January this year. "The damage was limited, but the impact is significant," the group said in a social media post. "The fact that this took place on the eve of Easter, the most important celebration for Christians, makes it all the more poignant." Christians for Israel said that its mission is to promote "Biblical understanding in the Church and among the nations concerning God’s purposes for Israel and to promote comfort of Israel through prayer and action". Its "Israel Centre" in Nijkerk hosts exhibitions, lectures and a shop, according to the group's website.