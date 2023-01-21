'March for life': Thousands of anti-abortion activists gather in Washington dig in for fight ahead

| Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Seven months after the US Supreme Court's highest judicial body gutted the federal protections for nationwide abortion cases, anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington Friday. Every January, activists across the US have decided upon the capital to walk to the courthouse's iconic front steps to urge the justices inside to reverse the actions. Scroll for more:

'March for life'

With the ongoing demonstrations, a 74-year-old Catholic said, "we have a lot of work to do." The demonstrations for abortions began in 1974, as a challenge to Roe v. Wade, a landmark Supreme Court ruling last year that allowed women to terminate their pregnancies.

(Photograph: AFP )

The post-Roe generation

On June 24, 2022, the court announced the right under hardline Republican former president Donald Trump, relented giving the freedom to pursue their abortion bans. Barabara Countryman told AFP, "We are celebrating the end of Roe, but we still have to convert all people's minds." She said that she had not missed a single "March for life" in 20 years. She took part in the demonstrations along with college students and teenagers who had banners that read, " I am the post-Roe generation."

(Photograph: AFP )

Debate around abortion is back in the US

A 78-year-old Kathleen Pilie from New Orleans said, "many states have abortion on demand still... the battle is not over for sure."

(Photograph: AFP )

The anti-abortion chants

Thousands of activists chanted Lord's Prayer and chanted "We love babies!" Abortion rights advocates were marking the occasion by reflecting on the enormous disruption in the US reproductive healthcare over the last year and called for more legislation to protect 'abortion rights.'

(Photograph: AFP )

The future

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini told the rally said that in future, the March for Life organisation plans to ramp up its state march initiative to push for more state-level restrictions.

(Photograph: AFP )