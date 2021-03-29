March 29 in history: Discover of brightest asteroid, US involvement in Vietnam War ends and more

From the discovery of the brightest asteroid to the end of the US involvement in the Vietnam War, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Wilhelm Olbers discovers minor planet Vesta, the brightest asteroid.
Troops evacuate Saigon ending US involvement in the Vietnam War.
The Terracotta Army is discovered in Xi'an, China.
Ireland becomes the first country to ban smoking in all workplaces.
Chechen suicide bombers set off explosion in Moscow underground, kill 40.