March 29 in history: Discover of brightest asteroid, US involvement in Vietnam War ends and more

From the discovery of the brightest asteroid to the end of the US involvement in the Vietnam War, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

View in App

1807

Wilhelm Olbers discovers minor planet Vesta, the brightest asteroid.

(Photograph:WION)

1973

Troops evacuate Saigon ending US involvement in the Vietnam War.

(Photograph:WION)

1974

The Terracotta Army is discovered in Xi'an, China.

(Photograph:WION)

2004

Ireland becomes the first country to ban smoking in all workplaces.

(Photograph:WION)

2010

Chechen suicide bombers set off explosion in Moscow underground, kill 40.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App