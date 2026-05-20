/Secret will & the 320-foot drop: Mango owner died on a hike. His son is now the prime suspect

Mango founder Isak Andic fell 320 feet to his death in 2024 while on a hike with his son, Jonathan, who is now the prime suspect in the case. The father and son were reportedly embroiled in a professional dispute at the time of his death.
Jonathan Andic, the son of Isak Andic, founder of fashion group Mango, was arrested by the Spanish Police in connection with his father's death during a hike in 2024. The billionaire and his son were reportedly tied in a business dispute at the time Isak fell off the cliff. The 45-year-old has now been named a suspect in the death. Jonathan is the eldest of his three children, the only one on the board of Mango, and also the vice-president.
According to Spanish newspaper El País, the two had a falling out after Jonathan hired an outsider to be the company’s chief financial officer. At the time, he had become the CEO of the company since Isak had retired in 2012. But his exit from the company led to a financial downfall at Mango, and it lost around $116 million in the next three years. The billionaire returned as non-executive chairman to fix things. El Pais reported that he immediately removed his son from the position of CEO.
Now Jonathan is a suspect in his father's death after he allegedly proposed the hike and took him to the Catalonia mountains, from where he tumbled down a 320-foot ravine in December 2024. According to the Wall Street Journal, Isak was planning to change his will to create a charitable foundation before his sudden death. It was ruled an accident at the time, but the case has now taken a turn and is being treated as a possible homicide.
Jonathan has denied any connection with his father's death. El País reported that although they were at loggerheads over the business, they shared a close father-son relationship, and Jonathan ate at his father's place every Saturday. “There is no legitimate evidence against him, nor will any be found,” a spokesperson for the Andic family said.
Mango is currently being run by Toni Ruiz, whom Isak replaced Jonathan with as CEO. He has a 5% stake in the company, while Jonathan and his sisters inherited their 95% stake after their father's death. Jonathan is the vice chairman of Mango’s board. After his appearance at a court in Martorell on Tuesday, his bail was set at $1.16 million.
Mango continues to grow as a major fashion brand and reported record earnings in 2025, with a 13% year-over-year growth. Its revenue for 2025 stood at an estimated €3.8 billion. Mango has around 65 locations in the United States, with a presence in many other countries. Mango operates roughly 2,850 to 2,900 physical stores worldwide and is active in more than 120 markets across every continent.