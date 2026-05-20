/Secret will & the 320-foot drop: Mango owner died on a hike. His son is now the prime suspect

According to Spanish newspaper El País, the two had a falling out after Jonathan hired an outsider to be the company’s chief financial officer. At the time, he had become the CEO of the company since Isak had retired in 2012. But his exit from the company led to a financial downfall at Mango, and it lost around $116 million in the next three years. The billionaire returned as non-executive chairman to fix things. El Pais reported that he immediately removed his son from the position of CEO.