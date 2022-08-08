Manchester United's woes to Erling Haaland magic - Top takeaways from first week of Premier League
Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 09:22 PM(IST)
The Premier League is here and the first week saw a number of major upsets along with the usual teams stamping their authority on the tournament. A look at the top takeaways from Gameweek 1 of the Premier League -
It was the worst possible start to the Erik Ten Hag era at Manchester United as they slumped to a 2-1 loss against Brighton. The team were pushed on the back foot from the very beginning and despite playing new signing Lisandro Martinez, the defensive woes continue to haunt the side. Cristiano Ronaldo did add a certain amount of energy to the attack in the second half, but the side looks far from ready in the battle for Top 4.
A more clinical Arsenal
Arsenal went into the new season as the club with the highest transfer spending across Europe. Both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus made their debuts, and the impact was almost instant. Arsenal looked more in control of the game and the side looked more dangerous in the attacking third. Problems persist in central midfield and although they won 2-0, more reinforcements will further bolster the team.
Erling Haaland is here!
Erling Haaland is here, and Manchester City look more dangerous than ever. The lethal striker came into the league with a huge reputation and a brace on the opening day was a warning for all the other teams. The Norwegian looked like a perfect fit for the Pep Guardiola way of football and a 2-0 win was the perfect start for the defending champions.
Tough start for Liverpool
It was supposed to be an easy outing for Liverpool, but nobody gave the script to Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Juergen Klopp's team did not look comfortable in the midfield and two goals by Mitrovic shook the last year's runners-up. Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez did save them the blushes, but a lot of work remains for Liverpool in the weeks to come.
Decent start for Newcastle United
Newcastle United were considered the dark horses of the season due to their new owners and the huge amount of wealth they possess. Although they have made smart additions in the market, they looked good against newly promoted side Nottingham Forest and the victory was a perfect mixture of defensive determination and depth of attacking strategies.
Chelsea missing a striker
With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both leaving the club, Chelsea are in dire need of a proper striker and it was apparent in their narrow win over Everton. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz both played down the middle on different occasions and the absence of a pure striker was quite apparent.
Tottenham cruise to victory
It was an easy start for Tottenham Hotspur as they made short work of Southampton in the first game of the season and with four goals, Antonio Conte's team looked perfectly ready for the campaign. Kane and Son were both not on the scoresheet for a change, but it looks like a matter of time before they start scoring with a steady midfield behind them.