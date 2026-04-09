/Luther to The Assassin: These suspense-filled dramas will keep you guessing

The enduring appeal of the whodunnit and the thriller lies in their structure. A mystery begins with disruption. The search for answers forces characters to confront secrets and themselves. Whether set on a tropical island, in a quiet village, or on a tense night shift in a city, these stories invite viewers to look closer.
A gripping mystery does not rely on spectacle. It relies on tension, character and the slow release of truth. For decades, British storytelling has refined that balance, building whodunnits and thrillers that travel well across borders. As this genre continues to endure because it invites viewers to think, question and stay invested until the big reveal, here is a curated watchlist that shows the range and staying power of the whodunnit and thriller format.
You can catch these whodunnits and thrillers streaming on BBC Player, available on Tata Play Binge and as an add on subscription on Prime Video India.
Starring Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore, The Assassin brings espionage into the mix with a gripping mother son dynamic at its centre. The story follows a former assassin who is forced back into a world of covert operations when a dangerous conspiracy threatens her family. Her son becomes entangled in the mission, turning the narrative into a tense mother son espionage thriller.
Created by Neil Cross with Idris Elba in the lead role, Luther follows a brilliant detective whose intensity often puts him at odds with his own team. Ruth Wilson’s Alice Morgan adds unpredictability to the narrative.
The series focuses on psychological battles as much as criminal investigation. It pushes the genre into darker territory, exploring obsession and moral compromise without losing narrative control.
Set on the fictional island of Saint Marie, this long running series proves that a sunny backdrop can host clever murder mysteries. Each episode introduces a fresh case and a tight circle of suspects. Over the years actors like Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ralf Little have stepped into the lead detective role.
The structure is classic. A crime occurs. Clues are laid out in plain sight. The detective gathers everyone for the final reveal. It is ideal for viewers who enjoy traditional whodunnits with satisfying resolutions, which explains why the series has remained a favourite on BBC Player for years.
Starring Ben Whishaw in its first series, Criminal Justice Season 1 shifts the focus from detective work to the legal system. It follows a young man accused of murder as he moves through police custody, courtrooms and prison.
The suspense lies in procedure. Each stage reveals how fragile truth can be within institutions. The show examines guilt, perception and systemic pressure, expanding the thriller into the legal arena. The series remains one of the most popular on BBC Player.
Based on the stories by G K Chesterton, this series stars Mark Williams as the crime solving priest in a 1950s English village. The charm lies in its period detail and calm investigative style.
Father Brown relies on insight into human nature rather than force. Each mystery unfolds through conversations and careful observation. The show carries a gentle rhythm yet still delivers neat twists. It is a reminder that not all thrillers need high speed chases to stay engaging.
James Nesbitt leads this tightly structured thriller as a detective investigating his daughter’s death. Each episode unfolds as a conversation between him and a single suspect.
The format is stripped back. There are no elaborate set pieces. The drama hinges on dialogue and performance. As layers of truth and denial emerge, the emotional stakes rise. It is proof that a simple setup can create strong tension.
Adapted from Elizabeth George’s novels, this drama pairs aristocratic detective Thomas Lynley, played by Nathaniel Parker, with DS Barbara Havers, played by Sharon Small. Their class differences add tension to each case.
The crimes range from family secrets to calculated murders. The writing balances personal conflict with procedural detail. The partnership at the centre keeps the series grounded while the mysteries remain layered.