/Luther to The Assassin: These suspense-filled dramas will keep you guessing

A gripping mystery does not rely on spectacle. It relies on tension, character and the slow release of truth. For decades, British storytelling has refined that balance, building whodunnits and thrillers that travel well across borders. As this genre continues to endure because it invites viewers to think, question and stay invested until the big reveal, here is a curated watchlist that shows the range and staying power of the whodunnit and thriller format.

You can catch these whodunnits and thrillers streaming on BBC Player, available on Tata Play Binge and as an add on subscription on Prime Video India.