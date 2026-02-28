/Luke Thompson, Simone Ashley, Charli XCX: A look at British celebrities with Indian roots

Naveen William Sidney Andrews is a British and American actor who is best known for his portrayal of Sayid Jarrah in the television series Lost, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award and also achieved a nomination for a Golden Globe Award, along with a Primetime Emmy Award.

Naveen's parents, Nirmala, a psychologist, and Stanley Andrews, a businessman, are from Kerala and later shifted to the United Kingdom. According to a report by the Global Indian, the artist has expressed his feelings about his visit to India, saying, "I’m a complete fraud. I go to India, and I can’t even speak my own language. They laugh at me."