Love Princess Diana's story? Here's list of films & series based on her life

A dedicated humanitarian, a loving mother and a fashion icon, Princess Diana left an impact and legacy that is still alive in people’s memories and pages of history. Her life has always piqued the interest of people scattered over generations, who always wanted to know about late royals' life, and habits among other things. On her birth anniversary, here we have curated a list of movies, series and documentaries that have been made on Diana's life.

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy' is a 2017 documentary. The film was one of two documentaries commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of their mother, Diana and features interviews from the two princes, as well as the late princess friends and family.

Diana: In Her Own Words

'Diana: In Her Own Words' is a television documentary that shows footage of the late Diana, discussing aspects of her personal life, including her marriage to Prince Charles which was recorded during conversations she had with a voice coach in 1992 and 1993.

Diana: 7 Days That Shook the Windsors

'Diana: 7 Days That Shook the Windsors' is a documentary that follows the aftermath of the death of Princess Diana in 1997 when the British Royal Family nearly lost their place in the hearts of the nation.

The Queen

Directed by Stephen Frears, 'The Queen' depicts the death of Princess Diana. Initially, the Royal Family regard Diana's death as a private affair and thus not to be treated as an official royal death, and follows Queen Elizabeth II who tries to deal with a series of events following the death of Princess Diana.







Unlawful Killing

Directed by Keith Allen 'Unlawful Killing', the movie revolves around the Paris car crash and the deaths of the Princess of Wales and her companion Dodi Fayed. The movie shows the controversies surrounding the Royal's death and also accuses Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret of being behind the death.

Diana and I

'Diana and I' is a television film that explores how the death of Diana affected ordinary people. Written by Jeremy Brock and directed by Peter Cattaneo, it tells the stories of four people, and how they react to the news of the Princess's death, following their lives from when the news broke on 31 August 1997 to Diana's funeral on 6 September.

The Story of Diana

Directed by Rebecca Gitlitz-Rapoport 'The Story of Diana' is four-hour television documentary that explored Diana's life and legacy, through interviews with historians, experts and people who knew Diana personally, interwoven with archival footage.

