Love, fights & legal cases: A look back at Brad Pitt & Angelina's bizzare relationship

Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 06:13 PM(IST)

A new celebrity legal case is brewing up! Once considered Hollywood's power couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's separation has been bitter and widely discussed. Starting from their lovey-dovey days, making their rainbow family to their divorce and never-ending custody battle, here we have curated all the key points of Brangelina's life that was full of kids, love and legal cases.

Love blossomed

When Brad Pitt was happily married to Jennifer Aniston, no one would have thought that their love life will soon come to an end. Brad and Angelina first met on the set of their first film together 'Mr and Mrs Smith' and their love was not filmy at all, their bond was formed over the time they spent together. In the 2003 movie, they played the role of a husband and wife.

By the time the film wrapped, the news of Brad and Aniston's separation rumours were all over the headlines, and the couple later confirmed the same in the year 2005.

Ending things with Aniston, Brad walked toward Jolie for the new and happy life!

(Photograph:Twitter)