Love conspiracy theories?: Here are 6 must-watch movies

Published: Jun 04, 2025, 15:26 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 15:26 IST

If you enjoy unravelling hidden plots, secret organisations, and government cover-ups, then these six movies are right up your alley. These movies will make you question reality.

If you enjoy unravelling hidden plots, secret organisations, and government cover-ups, then these six movies are right up your alley. Whether based on true events or fiction, these movies will make you question reality.
JFK
JFK

A political thriller based on true events, the movie follows New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, who believes that the assassination of American President John F. Kennedy was a CIA black operation.
Kill the Messenger

A biopic about journalist Gary Webb, who uncovered that the U.S. government used drug money to fund the Nicaraguan Contras in the 1980s.
All the President's Men

Based on true events, the movie follows two journalists who uncovered the truth behind the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of U.S. President Richard Nixon.
Eyes Wide Shut

Tom Cruise stars as Dr. William "Bill" Harford, who finds his life spiral out of control after he accidentally infiltrates a masked orgy of a secret society.
The Insider

Based on the controversial 60 Minutes episode about Jeffrey Wigand, a whistle-blower who revealed that tobacco companies use toxic chemicals in their products to make them more addictive.
The Manchurian Candidate

Major Bennett Marco uncovers a vast conspiracy involving a U.S. Representative who is running for the office of Vice President.

