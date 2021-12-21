Looks like Elsa's castle! Lakes, rivers, waterfalls freeze as Kashmir Valley records sub-zero temperatures

The harshest period of cold, called 'Chilai Kalan' started today in India's Kashmir Valley. The temperatures have hit sub-zero in most of the parts of the region. Srinagar witnessed the coldest night at minus 6 degrees while Gulmarg at Minus 9.
What is 'Chilai Kalan'?
For the unversed, the 40-day long 'Chillai Kalan' starts on December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai Khurd' and a 10-day-long 'Chilla Bachha' later.
Drang waterfall
The famous Drang waterfall next to Gulmarg has completely frozen due to minus temperatures. Hundreds of tourists are visiting the waterfall to see what we have seen in films mostly. The place is being called the winter wonderland.
Water bodies frozen
The severity of the cold is such that many lakes, rivers, waterfalls and other water bodies have completely frozen across the Kashmir valley.
Temps to plummet?
The Met has predicted that the weather will remain dry for the next one week in Kashmir Valley and there would be a further dip in the temperatures.
Tourists enjoy
"It is very beautiful. I haven't seen anything like this before. I always wanted to come to Kashmir and I wasn't expecting it to be so beautiful but it's breathtaking haven't seen a frozen waterfall before, I travel across the world but this is something very unique. You have to see this place as u r missing out on something great if you haven't," said Sindhu, a tourist.