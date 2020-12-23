Lionel Messi, Gerd Müller, Pele: Players with most goals scored for one club

Barcelona star Lionel Messi recently surpassed Pele's long-time record of most goals for one club. 'La Pulga' recently scored 644 goals for his club that he joined in 2004.
Santos' Pele
Pele had scored 643 goals in 665 games for Santos. He debuted for Santos aged 15 had joined the club in 1956 and played until 1974 as Brazil became multiple world champions. The Brazilian star helped Santos clinch six national league titles and two Copa Libertadores Cup.
Bayen Munich legend: Gerd Muller
Gerd Muller played for Bayern Munich from 1964 to 1979. The World Cup-winning German star scored 570 goals for clubs.
Fernando Peyroteo
Fernando Peyroteo spent his entire professional career with Sporting, scoring 544 goals all competitions comprised, winning 11 major titles and being crowned his country's top division scorer on six occasions.
Prague's Josef Bican
Austrian-Czech player Josef Bican debut for Slavia Prague in 1937 and went on to score 542 goals in all competitions before 1948, when he left for FC Vitkovice.