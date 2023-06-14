Life and culture of Huaorani tribe - an Indigenous community in the Amazon rainforest

The Huaorani tribe, also known as Waorani or Waos, is an Indigenous group residing in Eastern Ecuador within the Amazon rainforest. We bet you didn't know about this Indigenous group residing in the Amazon rainforest. So, who are these people and what is their culture? Let's dive in to know more.

An Indigenous community

This Indigenous group consists of approximately 4,000 members. They have a unique cultural and linguistic heritage. Their language is distinct and unrelated to any other known tongue, including Quechua, which is commonly spoken in Ecuador.

Hunting

The tribe primarily relies on hunting monkeys and other small animals by using spears and blow guns as a major food source.

Physical adaptations of their feet

Tree climbing is considering a crucial skill for the individuals of the Huaorani tribe. However, this longstanding practice of tree climbing has forced the Huaoroni people to experience different forms of physical adaptations of their feet. The combination of a limited gene pool along with constant exposure to the challenging environment, and the necessity of climbing trees has resulted in the flattening of their feet.

Six toes and six fingers

Some individuals within the tribe even exhibit the presence of six toes on each foot and six functional fingers on each hand. What is more interesting to note is that the structure of their feet undergoes change over time. Even though they have straight toes at birth, their feet adapt to their environment with time.

Forest hunters and gatherers

Huaorani people have lived as forest hunters and gatherers in the Ecuadorian Amazon for hundreds of years. However, in the last 40 years, they have shifted from a hunting and gathering society to living mostly in permanent forest settlements. The Huaorani tribe is known for protecting their culture and lands from both Indigenous enemies and settlers by force of arms.

