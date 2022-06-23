Latin America's new 'pink tide' gains pace as Colombia shifts left; Brazil up next

Latin America's new "pink tide" is gaining pace after Colombia elected its first leftist leader Gustavo Petro, with Brazil expected to follow suit in elections in October, an echo of a regional political shift in the early 2000s.

Leftist government represents hope

Around the region, angry voters, pinched by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and rampant inflation fanned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have ditched mainstream parties and been lured by promises of bigger government and social spending.

"A leftist government in Colombia represents hope," Gloria Sanchez, a 50-year-old primary school teacher in the capital Bogota and a Petro supporter, told Reuters.

"This is the first time that there's a government that sees the people, the poor, as human beings."

Bolivia's ex-president Evo Morales, an icon of the original pink tide, wrote on Twitter that Petro's win in Colombia marked a "rising social conscience and solidarity that raises the flag of the Latin American left."

(Photograph:Reuters)