Latest satellite pictures: Tsunami and volcano in Tonga

Devastation in Tonga

A combination of photos from a satellite shows the town of Kanokupolu on Tongatapu island, the main island of Tonga on December 8, 2021 and then the same area covered in ash on January 17, 2022, two days after the eruption of nearby Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano which devastated many of the nearby islands and caused a tsunami across the Pacific Ocean.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted 30 kilometres into the air on Saturday sending ash, gas and acid rain across a large area of the Pacific.

It released an enormous pressure wave that traversed the planet, travelling at supersonic speed at about 1,231 kilometres per hour, New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said.

(Photograph:AFP)