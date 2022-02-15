Latest satellite pictures show Russian SU-34 fighters parked near Ukraine border

The US military has repositioned a squadron of F-16 fighters from Germany to Romania, 'to reinforce regional security'.

Russian battle group formation

Satellite picture of Russian battle group formation in Soloti, Russia.

The United States said it is relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, citing a "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces at the country's border.

Staffing at the US embassy in Kyiv had already been drastically reduced after the US ordered the departure of most diplomats and halted consular services.

A small consular presence had already been put in place in Lviv, about 70 kilometers from the Polish border.

(Photograph:AFP)