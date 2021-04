Last-ball thriller grip IPL 2021 as RCB defeat DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday came back to winning ways as they narrowly defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 1 run in what was a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB move atop the table after Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer fell short of taking DC over the winning line.

Avesh Khan continues his thunderous form (Photo: IPL)

Batting first, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal enjoyed a brisk start but the Delhi Capitals bowlers were quick to correct their line and lengths as they sent both the openers packing for 30.

