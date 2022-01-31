Landslides and floods after heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo kill at least 19 people, images show extent of damage

At least 19 people were killed after torrential rains in Brazil's Sao Paulo state between Friday and Sunday (Jan 28 - Jan 30) resulting in landslides and flooding.

Among those who lost their lives, there were seven children, local safety officials said on Sunday.

