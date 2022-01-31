Landslides and floods after heavy rainfall in Sao Paulo kill at least 19 people, images show extent of damage

At least 19 people were killed after torrential rains in Brazil's Sao Paulo state between Friday and Sunday (Jan 28 - Jan 30) resulting in landslides and flooding.
Among those who lost their lives, there were seven children, local safety officials said on Sunday.
(Photograph:Reuters)
19 people dead, several injured
According to São Paulo state authorities, nine other people were injured in the rains and four more were missing, while some 500 families were left homeless across the state. As mentioned, 19 people were killed.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Emergency aid for the affected
Sao Paulo Governor João Doria flew over the flooded areas on Sunday and said he had authorised $2.79 million of emergency aid for the affected cities.
The federal government said in a statement from the Ministry of Regional Development that it is monitoring the situation.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Hardest-hit regions were...
The hardest-hit municipalities around greater Sao Paulo included Aruja, Francisco Morato, Embu das Artes and Franco da Rocha. The storms also caused damages upstate in Varzea Paulista, Campo Limpo Paulista, Jau, Capivari, Montemor and Rafard, state officials said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Heavy rains have triggered deadly floods in northeast Brazil
It has been reported that since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods in northeast Brazil, threatened to delay harvests in the midwest and briefly forced the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Disaster in Brazil
As per reports, brazil has been badly affected by several major weather-related disasters since the rainy season began in October.
In the northern Bahia state, 24 people died and another 19 in southeastern Minas Gerais state, where thousands have been displaced.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Devastation in the region
The Civil Defense said "there has been flooding, fallen trees, fallen walls, landslides throughout the state due to the rains."