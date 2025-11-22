LOGIN
Labour Laws 2025: What penalties exist for non-compliance with the new labour code in India?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 16:07 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 16:07 IST

Implementation and enforcement are carried out by state authorities under the central Codes; states may notify rules and inspectors who can issue show-cause notices, stop-work or improvement notices, and levy penalties.

1) What changed
1) What changed

In late-2025 the Government of India notified four consolidated labour codes (Wages; Industrial Relations; Social Security; Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions). The reform package simplifies law and shifts many earlier criminal offences towards monetary penalties and compounding in order to emphasise compliance.

2) Monetary fines replace many earlier offences
2) Monetary fines replace many earlier offences

Under the Code on Wages and related statutes, officers empowered by the government may impose financial penalties for breaches such as non-payment of minimum wages, failure to pay overtime, or not maintaining prescribed records. The Code includes explicit penalty provisions and empowers authorities to levy fines (and in some cases enhanced penalties for repeat offences). (See Code text for penalty chapters).

3) Typical penalty ranges (what employers should expect)
3) Typical penalty ranges (what employers should expect)

Practical guidance and legal commentary (which cite the Codes and rules) indicate the range of sanctions employers can face: fines running from tens of thousands of rupees up to several lakhs for serious or repeated breaches; some clerical or record-keeping defaults attract lower fines, while non-payment of wages / overtime attracts higher penalties and potential prosecution where the offence is repeated. Exact figures depend on the specific Code and provision.

4) Social-security / PF/ESI defaults carry interest, recovery and penal rates
4) Social-security / PF/ESI defaults carry interest, recovery and penal rates

For statutory social-security contributions (EPF/ESI), employers face recovery of dues plus interest and penalties. Recent guidance and compliance notes show a uniform penalty/interest approach for PF defaults (for example, interest and a monthly penal rate that accrues until payment), and criminal liability remains for wilful withholding of employee contributions. Enforcement can include account locking, recovery actions and prosecution in severe cases.

5) Decriminalisation + compounding — but repeat offences still risky
5) Decriminalisation + compounding — but repeat offences still risky

The government has explicitly moved to decriminalise certain first-time, non-serious offences by allowing compounding (payment of a penalty) instead of imprisonment. However, repeat offences within a specified period cannot be compounded and can attract stiffer penalties, including prosecution. This aims to encourage compliance while retaining deterrence for persistent non-compliance.

6) Industrial-relations and contractor-related penalties
6) Industrial-relations and contractor-related penalties

The Industrial Relations Code and contractor-registration provisions create new compliance touchpoints (e.g., contractor registration, notice and consultation obligations for layoffs/closures above thresholds). Non-observance can trigger penalties, dispute treatment as industrial disputes, and administrative sanctions under the Code — with state labour authorities able to take action. Legal commentary summarises employer liabilities under these provisions.

7) State rules, inspector powers and business-level enforcement
7) State rules, inspector powers and business-level enforcement

Implementation and enforcement are carried out by state authorities under the central Codes; states may notify rules and inspectors who can issue show-cause notices, stop-work or improvement notices, and levy penalties. Some state initiatives (for example new SOPs around internal complaints, ICCs) include fixed fines or licence risks for non-compliance, so employers must track both central Code obligations and state-level rules.

