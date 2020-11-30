Kashi ghats in India illuminated with 15 lakh diyas on Dev Deepawali

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, lighting of lamps and cultural programmes were organised at 15 Ghats of Ganga river in Varanasi.
(Photograph:PTI)
Decorations
The Ghats of Varanasi were decked up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here. The stairs of the Ghats were decorated using flowers and red carpet, while artists were seen making beautiful rangolis and painting pots.
(Photograph:PTI)
Shores lit up
An illuminated view during the Ganga Arti on the Ghats of river Ganga on the occasion of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on Monday.
Some 15 lakh diyas lit up on the ghats of Ganga to mark the beginning of celebrations on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Classical dancers performed during the occasion.
(Photograph:ANI)
Sound and light show
A sound and light show at the illuminated Kashi Ghats, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on the occasion of ''Dev Deepawali'' festival, in Varanasi.
Dev Deepawali is a function after Deepawali when a large number of lamps are lit on the banks of rivers and other places on Kartik Purnima.
(Photograph:PTI)
Picturesque view
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watching the laser show at the Ghats of river Ganga on the occasion of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on Monday.
(Photograph:ANI)
Pays tribute
The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude after paying tribute to Sant Ravidas, an Indian mystic poet-sant of the Bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century venerated as a guru in the region of Uttar Pradesh.