/Kargil 1999 vs modern warfare: How war and the Indian Army have evolved in two decades

In 1999, Pakistani troops secretly captured high mountain positions in the Kargil region, resulting in major losses. Some estimates suggest there were between 3,000 and 4,000 Pakistani fatalities, including both regular and irregular fighters. Over 500 Indian soldiers lost their lives while trying to retake key peaks such as Tiger Hill. The battles were fought at heights above 16,000 feet. Reports say that Indian soldiers had limited equipment and winter clothing, and little modern technology, but they managed to reclaim their land through sheer courage and determination.