Justin Bieber, Ansel Elgort & other celebrities who have been falsely accused of sexual misconduct
Several celebrities, from Justin Bieber, to cast members of 'Riverdale,' have been accused of sexual harassment from anonymous Twitter accounts in the recent past. Some of the accusers deleted the Tweets later.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber was accused of sexual misconduct by two anonymous Twitter users recently. The 'Baby' singer denied all the allegation and has also taken legal action against two the users and sued them for USD 20 million.
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort broke his silence and denied the allegations of sexual assault. 'The Fault in Our stars' actor was accused by a girl named Gabby. By clearing all the accusations, the actor took to his Instagram account and said he was in a "consensual relationship" with the woman. "Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship'', he said, ''I had never and would never assault anyone''.
Cole Sprouse
'Riverdale' actor Cole Sprouse is facing an allegation of sexual assault a woman named Victoria who came forward and claimed Sprouse "became aggressive" when they got back to his room after a party at his New York University dorm a few years back. The 27-year-old denied all claims and is planning to take legal action.
Lili Reinhart
Other 'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart was also accused of sexual misconduct, which she denied and tweeted out a statement addressing the Twitter allegations. She wrote, "I can't think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault."
Screenshots from various Twitter users appeared from several anonymous accounts sharing accusations of sexual abuse against Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa.
Nick Carter
Singer Nick Carter was accused by former pop singer Melissa Schuman of raping her. Later Nick was cleared of all the charges against him.
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven was accused of sexual harassment by at least seven women and the actor from the beginning denied the charges, ''The accusations, what they said, never happened,'' said Piven ''Have I ever disrespected a woman or gone against her wishes? The answer is no'', he said in an interview.