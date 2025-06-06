/'Just one mutation away', COVID 19 like virus in China could spark outbreak: Study

(Photograph: Reuters / Representational image )

A New Threat on the Horizon

A dangerous bat coronavirus, recently identified in China may be only a single mutation away from becoming capable of infecting humans lethally, scientists have warned. Known as HKU5-CoV-2, the virus is part of a larger group of pathogens called merbecoviruses, which includes the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), known to affect those who live in or travel to the Arabian peninsula. This research has sent alarm bells ringing as it says that the new virus closely resembles MERS, raising concerns over its pandemic potential.