July 31 in history: Apollo 15 astronauts become first to ride a lunar rover and more

From battle between Iranian pilgrims and Saudi Arabian troops in Mecca killing 402 to world's largest power outage affecting 670 million across 22 states in India, we've got it all.

Let's dive in today's history.

1971

Apollo 15 astronauts become first to ride a lunar rover on the moon

1987

Battle between Iranian pilgrims and Saudi Arabian troops in Mecca kills 402

1989

The Game Boy releases in the US along with the game Tetris

2012

World's largest power outage affects 670 million across 22 states in India

2018

Aeroméxico flight 2431 crash lands in Durango, Mexico, all 103 onboard survive

