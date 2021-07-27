July 27 in history: Bugs Bunny makes his official debut in A Wild Hare and more

From signing of armistice agreement ending Korean War at P'anmunjŏm, Korea to bomb exploding during Summer Olympics in Atlanta, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive in today's history.

1940

Bugs Bunny makes his official debut in A Wild Hare



1953

Armistice agreement ending Korean War is signed at P'anmunjŏm, Korea



1996

Bomb explodes during Summer Olympics in Atlanta, kills 1 & injures 111



2002

Sukhoi Su-27 fighter crashes during an air show at Lviv, Ukraine killing 85



2007

Negotiations on civil nuclear cooperation between US & India conclude



